Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,589 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,207,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,685,000 after acquiring an additional 70,038 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,041,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $146.10 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $165.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,769.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

