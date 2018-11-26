Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $535,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,500 shares of company stock worth $624,615 in the last three months. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,414,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,718 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 473,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 148,343 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 320,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.78. 11,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,268. The company has a market capitalization of $458.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

