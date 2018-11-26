RingCentral Inc (RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 46,048 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $3,166,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,301,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,845 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $635,424.80.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 13,009 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,067,778.72.

On Thursday, October 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 39,032 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $3,060,108.80.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,897 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.26, for a total value of $1,626,505.22.

On Thursday, September 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,698 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $4,860,417.26.

RNG opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -204.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $98.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 141.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 75.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 287.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

