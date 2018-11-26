River Oaks Capital LLC Acquires 500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 3.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $230.26 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $212.30 and a 1-year high of $333.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

