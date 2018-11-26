River Oaks Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Southern Missouri Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 34.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.73. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 24.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

