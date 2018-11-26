Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,316 Shares of CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 110.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in CONMED by 45.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 528.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $5,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CONMED by 653.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 4,203.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,496 shares in the company, valued at $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $78.00 target price on shares of CONMED and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CONMED stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.51 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

