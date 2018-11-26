Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1,105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 224.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $173,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.12 on Monday. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $676,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,896.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

