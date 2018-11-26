Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JEC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

