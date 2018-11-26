Rocket Internet SE (RKET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.31 ($36.41).

RKET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays set a €27.20 ($31.63) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Rocket Internet stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €23.32 ($27.12). The company had a trading volume of 275,697 shares. Rocket Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

