Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holdings Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,890 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 0.5% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $259,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $167.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

