Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Holdings Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,073,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 949.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,234.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.08.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.35 per share, with a total value of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $285.20 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $252.23 and a one year high of $312.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/roper-technologies-inc-rop-holdings-boosted-by-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board.html.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.