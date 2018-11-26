Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $27.25 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.47% of PacWest Bancorp worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Eggemeyer III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $412,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $816,284.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,833.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,844. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.27 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $27.25 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-has-27-25-million-holdings-in-pacwest-bancorp-pacw.html.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.