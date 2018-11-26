Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,020,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,714,000 after purchasing an additional 762,445 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,488,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 614.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAS opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $483.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

