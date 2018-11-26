Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a report issued on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TALK. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 173 ($2.26) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 116.38 ($1.52).

TALK opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Thursday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

