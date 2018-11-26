Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TSE:RY traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,002. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.70.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.14, for a total transaction of C$1,070,767.48. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total value of C$1,032,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and sold 64,081 shares worth $6,502,360.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

