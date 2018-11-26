Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

NYSE RY opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

