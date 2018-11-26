Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $53.58 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 56.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $1,770,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,449.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 644,405 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $60,644,954.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $315,010,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock worth $973,815,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

