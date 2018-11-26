Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 14,419 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 123.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,486,000 after acquiring an additional 172,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after acquiring an additional 776,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 115.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 551,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Cannonball Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,755 shares in the company, valued at $39,566,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $2,171,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,536,210. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-purchases-14419-shares-of-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe.html.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.