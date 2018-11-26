Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 754 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 48.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital set a $124.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 754 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-sells-754-shares-of-polaris-industries-inc-pii.html.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.