Royal Mail (RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 387 ($5.06).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 344.91 ($4.51) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back bought 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £356,160 ($465,386.12).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

