Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 101,790 Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Retail Value as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,327,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,430,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,503,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $113,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/rubric-capital-management-lp-purchases-shares-of-101790-retail-value-inc-rvi.html.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.