Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $38.70 Million Position in Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,250,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,000. Green Plains accounts for approximately 4.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6,817.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.00. Green Plains Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,089 shares in the company, valued at $825,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,194 shares of company stock worth $2,432,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

