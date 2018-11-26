Rubycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $66.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00003115 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00050981 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,318,422 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

