Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 92.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 12.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

HOLX stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $54,972.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at $427,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,019 shares of company stock worth $2,276,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

