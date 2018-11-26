Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Position in Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 132,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $39,592.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,644. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $47.02 on Monday. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-4-68-million-position-in-everbridge-inc-evbg.html.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.