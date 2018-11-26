Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,906 Shares of ITT Inc (ITT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ITT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of ITT by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,625,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

ITT opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

