Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 972 Shares of Alleghany Co. (Y)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 7.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $734.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total transaction of $328,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $619.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 303.46 and a beta of 0.94. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $549.00 and a 12 month high of $659.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

