Sabre Corp (SABR) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sabre by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2,182.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 99.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,302,000.

Shares of SABR opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. Sabre’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $2,043,404. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

