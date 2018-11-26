Sagil Capital LLP Buys New Holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,114,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,000. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De comprises about 7.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 61.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSMX opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

