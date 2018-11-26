salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.84.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $852,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,577 shares of company stock worth $69,693,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $122.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $98.68 and a one year high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

