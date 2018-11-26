Sarama Resources (SWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

