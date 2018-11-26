Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 309 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,030.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $716.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $984.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (down previously from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,333.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

