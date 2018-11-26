Schneider Capital Management Corp Has $10.99 Million Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,469,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382,581 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,203,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 805.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.96. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $3.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

