Schneider Capital Management Corp Has $4.85 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)

Schneider Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,193 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Shipping accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schneider Capital Management Corp owned about 2.25% of Ardmore Shipping worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

NYSE:ASC opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

