Schneider Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Schneider Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 112,457 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 7.8% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schneider Capital Management Corp owned 0.97% of Chesapeake Energy worth $39,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $129,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHK shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NYSE:CHK opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

