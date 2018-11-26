Schneider Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Bristow Group Inc (BRS)

Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $1,225,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristow Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of BRS stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.63. Bristow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

