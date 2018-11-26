Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $116,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,130,275,000 after purchasing an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,446 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,110,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,075,000 after acquiring an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,912,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $637,090,000 after acquiring an additional 193,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.47.

NYSE:UNP opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.69 and a fifty-two week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

