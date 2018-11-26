Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 270,508 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,355,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $106.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

