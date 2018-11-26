Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index (FNDC) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 19.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 3.4% during the third quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 155,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index by 9.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company index has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

