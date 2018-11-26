Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Shares Bought by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $82.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-schg-shares-bought-by-bhk-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.