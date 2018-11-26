Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s Largest Position

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2,111.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 10.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 375.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.41 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

