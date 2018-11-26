Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 375.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $49.86 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

