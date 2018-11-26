Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.42

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 166980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sidoti set a $54.00 price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 54.09%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $111,342.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at $390,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 857.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 192.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

