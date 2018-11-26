Seele Trading 47.3% Lower Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. Seele has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $702,392.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.03182337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00129924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00188683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.08514239 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,738,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

