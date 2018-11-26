Serengeti Resources (SIR) Shares Down 14.3%

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 166,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 283,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

In other Serengeti Resources news, insider Richard Collier Atkinson bought 845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,750.00. Also, insider Michael Kosowan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,210,000 shares of company stock worth $222,950 and have sold 441,500 shares worth $108,175.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

