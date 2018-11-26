Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,130 ($27.83) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,044 ($26.71) to GBX 2,029 ($26.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Severn Trent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,169.88 ($28.35).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

LON SVT opened at GBX 1,937.50 ($25.32) on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,575 ($33.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.35 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.