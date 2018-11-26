SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,084 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of U.S. Silica worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 383.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,779,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 423.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,271,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,068,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,360,000 after acquiring an additional 634,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $16,162,000.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.77 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,183.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford B. Casper bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,745.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,614 shares of company stock worth $206,525. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

