SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HABT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 238,193 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.04 million, a P/E ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/sg-americas-securities-llc-invests-2-83-million-in-habit-restaurants-inc-habt-stock.html.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.