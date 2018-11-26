SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,633 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Foods by 1,924.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,732,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,761 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 165.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after buying an additional 740,424 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,465,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after buying an additional 512,108 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 15th. CL King lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of PF stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $70.51.

Pinnacle Foods Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

