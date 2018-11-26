Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,431 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,614,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,490,000 after buying an additional 440,054 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 285.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 82,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,778,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,850,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.